The best part about Facebook is getting in touch with old high school pals, bringing up politics and religion and watching the fireworks.
My classmates, call them Bumpus and Throckmorton, seemed like regular guys. But soon after graduation, they came to a fork in the road and went separate ways. Nearly a half century later, Bumpus is right of Genghis Khan and Throckmorton left of the Dalai Lama.
I brought up the recession and let my “friends” dive in the mosh pit of debate.
“Biden gave away how many billions to fun war in Ucrane?” Bumpus asked.
Spelling was never Bumpus’ strong suit.
“Trump gave money to the rich,” Throckmorton countered. “His tariffs caused prices to rise. The federal debt soured.”
Throckmorton, despite his advanced degrees and his job as a history professor, has troubles with autocorrect.
I changed the subject to American exceptionalism.
“People are standing in line to come hear and live the American dreem,” said Bumpus, who is a retired garbageman.
“We are a good country, but all countries can do butter,” Throckmorton said, apparently trying to write too fast for his own good. “We need to take the blinders off, stop the callousness, crudeness, ignorance, greed and noise, and learn from the successes of other countries.”
“If you don’t like America, leaf,” Bumpus said. “And get a reel job!”
“I have a job,” Throckmorton said. “As a professor of history, I teach about the grievances of women, Blacks, Indigenous people, gays, you name it.”
“Your woke,” Bumpus said, “and indoctornating our kids. I spose you want them to feel bad for stuff that happened 200 years ago.”
I changed the subject to religion.
“Jesus is red,” Bumpus said.
“Jesus is blue,” Throckmorton said.
Since guns were in the headlines, I changed the subject to controlling assault rifles.
“We have to do something,” Throckmorton said. “Too many kids are getting slaughtered.”
“Guns ain’t the problem,” Bumpus said. “The problem is criminals. Every time a ban is braut up, people run out and buy more guns. We have Second Amendment rights to protect our families. We half to defend ourselves if the gummint comes to take away our guns.”
“Biden is not sending Hillary to take your guns,” Throckmorton said. “By the way, did you get an elk this year?”
“Sure did,” Bumpus said. “My freezer is full. I’m eating good this winner.”
“Ever think of going vegetarian?” Throckmorton asked.
“I’m a red-meet American,” Bumpus said. “Not some sprouts-eating sissy history professir.”
“Don’t worry. They’re not coming to take away your meat and potatoes,” Throckmorton said.
I felt bad for starting this war of words. So I changed the subject to the good old days.
“Remember the red 1959 Eldorado with tail fins I drove cruising the gut?” Throckmorton said.
“Member my Dodge Charger RT?” Bumpus said. “I could kick your butt zero to 60.”
“Remember miniskirts?” Throckmorton said. “And go-go boots?”
“Yeah, the grandmas of today were something back then,” Bumpus said. “And a lot of ’em are purty good looking now.”
“Yes, the good old days,” Throckmorton said.
Finally there was something we could agree on.