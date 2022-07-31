We now know what transpired in 2021 for Walla Walla employment and wages, thanks to Washington’s Department of Employment Security’s recent data release. A quick takeaway: last year provided fatter paychecks — but only if you worked in certain organizations. Workers who gained were in hospitality, administrative services (largely temp agencies), retail trade, the finance sector, personal services, information sector, or the federal government.
For the average worker in these organizations, annual earnings climbed at least 7%. The leader of the pack was the federal government, with an average increase of 17%. With that increase, however, federal workers are still paid a bit below the county average. In second place were hospitality workers, who registered a 13% average increase.
On the other hand, 2021 wasn’t a great year for thousands of Walla Walla workers. In agriculture, a large but lower-paid sector, average annual earnings actually declined. Since the data are preliminary, revisions may reverse this outcome, as earning declines are rare. Earnings in transportation and warehousing were even with those of 2020.
In other significant sectors, 2021 average earnings nudged up only slightly, at 2% or less. These included local government, manufacturing and education services (private organizations at all levels).
The overall average increase for county-based firms was 3.9%. As Walla Walla Trends indicator 1.1.4 tracks, this was just a bit higher than the average increase of the prior five-year period, at 3.8%. A few other sectors managed to exceed 3.9%. They included construction, wholesale trade, entertainment and recreation, wholesale trade, and professional and technical services.
Nonetheless, the best characterization of the change of Walla Walla earnings in 2021 is “modest.” The statewide year-over-year increase was nearly double, at 7.4%. Over a five-year period, the average annual increase has been 5.4% statewide.
To be fair, it’s important to point that Eastern Washington’s larger counties all trailed the Washington average increase between 2021 and 2020. Spokane enjoyed the highest bump, at 6.7%, while Benton County registered the lowest, with a mere 2.7% increase. Among Eastern Washington’s largest eight counties, Walla Walla ranked 6th.
Earnings from work result from a variety of factors – the relative scarcity of workers, the bargaining power of labor, hours worked, labor productivity and the pricing ability of firms, to name a few. It would take a research paper to dive into the explanatory power of these and other factors that determine wages. For purposes of this column, a more manageable approach to understand the generally weak performance of Walla Walla earnings is to consider where people work.
Trends indicator 1.3.5 tracks shares of the five largest-employing sectors in Walla Walla and their state counterparts. They are, ranked: government, health care and social assistance, manufacturing, agriculture and retail trade. Each has its own average annual earnings. These are viewable in Trends indicator 1.1.5.
In 2021, average annual earnings in government — federal, state and local — went up faster, at 6.2%, than the overall average. Health care and social assistance nudged up slightly more than the overall average, at 4.3%. Surprising, perhaps, was the low increase in manufacturing, at 1.7%. As mentioned, agriculture’s average annual earnings actually declined by 2%. Retail trade, however, enjoyed a 7% increase.
These sectors accounted for slightly more than 7 out of every 10 jobs in the county in 2021. Their weighted average increase in earnings was 3.5%. This implies that earnings in all the other sectors rose faster than 3.9%.
The difference gives a clue on how average earnings in the county might accelerate in the future: expand the other sectors. For example, professional and technical services, information and finance all pay much higher than the average annual wage in Walla Walla. And their total earnings have increased faster than the local average. That performance is mirrored statewide.
Of course, a rise in earnings in some in the “big five” sectors might also help Walla Walla keep better pace with Eastern Washington counties, let alone with the Washington average. An obvious sector is agriculture; one would hope that changes in earnings actually turn positive for 2022. Statewide, agriculture’s year-over-year increase in annual earnings was not huge in 2021 but positive, at 3.6%. Currently, average earnings in the county are about $3,000 lower than agricultural earnings statewide.
Another opportunity might lie in health care and social assistance, although the gap to the state average isn’t too big.
Whatever the approach the community may take, it is good to keep in mind the other part of indicator 1.1.4: inflation. Up to last year, the five-year average increase of the Western Cities CPI was 2.5%. “Real” earnings changes in the county have consequently been positive, if small. (See the dotted lines.) The CPI increase for 2021: 7.4%. That assures that the change in inflation-adjusted earnings was negative. Real increases for 2022 will likely not be different.