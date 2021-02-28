Dr. Eric Jauhiainen: Can I trust COVID-19 vaccine?

As a bewildered nation buries COVID-19’s victim No. 500,000, and as we don masks for our infrequent trips to the store and live in our little family bubbles, a massive and unprecedented vaccination campaign is underway to push us toward “herd immunity.” We want to work, see our friends, go on vacations, and, mostly, stop the carnage and the suffering. Stop the funerals attended only by family. We are lining up in parking lots and at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds for our shot in the arm.
But many are hesitant. They have good questions. I will humbly try to answer some of them.
Are these vaccines too new? Were they “rushed” out too quickly? How do we know that they are safe? Let me tell you a story.
On Jan. 11, 2020, Chinese scientists published, on the internet, the genetic code for a new coronavirus that was causing pneumonias in Wuhan, China. By Jan. 21 we had the first documented case in Washington state. In February more than 40 staff and residents at a Washington state long-term care facility became ill with the virus and the country’s first fatality was recorded. It was clear that this was going to be bad.
In response, some brilliant people, already engaged in researching vaccines, focused on making the genetic material that codes for the critical “spike” protein of the coronavirus. They accomplished this in days to weeks.
How was that possible? Answer: They had been working on this kind of thing for years. When the first SARS epidemic hit in 2002, killing 10% of all people it infected, the spike protein, which allows the virus to attach to human cells, was identified as a possible target for a vaccine.
A second deadly coronavirus infection, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, emerged in 2012 in Saudi Arabia, having spread from bats to camels to humans. It killed more than a third of those infected. After these scares, researchers were primed and ready to go with technology that wasn’t available 10-20 years ago.
The vaccine uses a form of RNA. What is RNA?
When I was in college I had a boring summer job at a factory that produced electrical circuit boards. I would sit at a punch press for hours, my wrists wrapped with protective straps, punching out identical pieces of board. Think of the vaccine RNA as like the punch press; it tells your body’s cell factories to produce one specific thing, monotonously, over and over — in this case the “spike protein.” Your immune system is smart. It recognizes this protein as foreign and attacks it to destroy it.
The messenger RNA in the vaccine is degraded and goes away. Then, immune cells, which have multiplied into an army, lay in wait for the next time you are exposed. You breathe in the new coronavirus, it attaches to your nose or airway, and “wham” they attack. The virus is destroyed before it has a chance to overwhelm you.
But, weren’t the vaccines developed too rapidly?
Actually, they were decades in the making. Scientists have been looking at how to prevent infections like HIV and influenza with RNA vaccines and how to use RNA to encourage the immune system to fight some cancers.
In 1990 RNA was first injected into lab animals to check for an immune response. It worked. But over the next 20 years the obstacles to RNA vaccines were large. How can you produce the exact piece of RNA that you want? A purity issue. How can you make huge quantities of it? Then, when you inject it, how can you hide it from the body’s immune system so that it can get to work without being destroyed?
The solution for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was to hide it in a protective coat of fat. That’s why the vaccines have to be kept cold — fat melts. Again, the fatty coat idea — lipid nanoparticles — was not new.
A massive amount of brainpower shifted into high gear, spurred by the worldwide threat of COVID-19 and the big research bucks being invested.
By late March the first vaccine started in trials, first with animals, then with humans. By July larger trials in humans could start. By December the data was in on over 70,000 people who got either a fake (placebo) shot or a real vaccine. The results were stunning — stunningly good. The people who got fake shots were about 20 times more likely to get symptomatic COVID-19 infections. People who got the real vaccine got fewer, and less severe infections. It wasn’t even close. Serious side effects were rare.
But, isn’t it scary to have genetic material injected into your body?
I admit, it sounds scary. But, we all live in a soup bowl of foreign genetic material. We eat it, breathe it in, touch it. Every day. The food we eat has foreign DNA and RNA. We do just fine with it — usually. Then comes Ebola, or smallpox, or HIV, or COVID-19, something we are not prepared to handle. In the 20th century smallpox killed an estimated 300 million people. It has been eradicated from the planet. How? By injecting, under the skin, a safe amount of genetic material in a vaccine, preparing the immune system for battling the virus.
But, what about long-term vaccine effects?
Yes, we’ve only had these vaccines for a few months. But, usually when a vaccine has adverse consequences they crop up fairly quickly. The last major scare was in 1976 when a swine flu vaccine was pushed through due to worries about a potentially deadly pandemic.
There was a notable increase in cases of flaccid paralysis, Guillain Barre Syndrome. The reasons for this were not clear, and remain unclear. However, seasonal flu itself causes an increase in this rare disease.
So does infection from campylobacter, which can ruin the week after Thanksgiving if you undercook your turkey. GBS has not been seen after the COVID-19 vaccination. You also cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccination since it doesn’t contain the whole virus.
I repeat, it is impossible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine.
I hope this helps. The vaccine development was “fast,” but not “rushed.” There is a huge difference. This is the most carefully scrutinized vaccine in human history.
As for me, I’m rolling up my sleeve. Bring it.