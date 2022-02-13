On December 12, 2021, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin published an article entitled “Unique in the world, Touchet’s alkali bee populations plummeting in Southeast Washington” that contained misleading and inaccurate information regarding the meaning of Walla Walla as a native place name and the role of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in designating salmon habitat types and managing in-stream flows.
A statement indicates that the Indian language translation of “Walla Walla” is the “land of many waters” and infers this is somehow inconsistent with current water right management because irrigators do not get as much water as they would like from the Touchet River during much of the year. While the true meaning or derivation of Walla Walla is open to some interpretation, the Sahaptian place names atlas of the Cayuse, Umatilla, and Walla Walla people defines “Walawála” as “many small streams.” Regardless of this nuance in the meaning of the word and the place it represents, what is clear is that the article evaded one very important fact in failing to identify the actual federal agencies with the authority to set Critical Habitat for fish species listed under the Endangered Species Act.
The article falsely indicated that the CTUIR has some regulatory authority for designation of salmon-bearing waterways. To be clear: Federal agencies including the National Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have the authority and an established process to list fish species under the ESA and designate a Critical Habitat for such species.
It is disappointing to see misinformation cited by a Washington State University professor and propagated by this newspaper. This is particularly disheartening when the Tribe has been actively partnering with local stakeholders and is a primary leader in promoting and funding of multiple-use water and floodplain management. The CTUIR has sponsored projects requiring millions of dollars to implement flow enhancement, fish passage improvement, floodplain restoration and a new salmon hatchery, designed to restore water and fisheries resources for the benefit of everyone – without affecting water uses such as irrigation.
In summary, the CTUIR supports innovative agricultural practices such as utilizing bees to enhance growing of alfalfa seed and we will continue to work with local stakeholders to preserve multiple-purpose use of Walla Walla River sub-basin water resources. However misrepresentation of the tribal role and vision in fisheries management should not occur in local reporting.