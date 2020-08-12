On behalf of the Board and congregants of Congregation Beth Israel — our town’s sole synagogue — following is a letter we sent to the mayor and City Council in the hope of contributing to a fuller understanding of the recent controversy that led to the holding of a series of town hall-style virtual meetings:
We attempted to read a statement into the record at the July 23 meeting; however, due to a lack of clear communications, we did not know if our Board spokesperson had been approved as a speaker. Here, then, is what we wished to say.
As an organization, we are charged with the care of the small but vibrant Jewish community and Jewish life here in Walla Walla. We are unaccustomed to public controversy and do not often engage in politics, representing as we do congregants from diverse backgrounds and political affiliations. Nonetheless, the Board felt obliged to publish a letter to the editor in the Union-Bulletin after learning of Officer Nat Small’s tattoo of a Nazi SS insignia, the provenance of which is disputed but also irrelevant. We would like now to comment further in light of events since its publication.
First, a small but important point about that letter: the board is not engaged in a lawsuit against the Walla Walla Police Department or the city as erroneously stated and subsequently corrected by the Union-Bulletin. We have from the start supported ongoing conversation and healing.
The board appreciates and lauds Officer Small’s decision to alter his tattoo as an effort to heal the wounds inflicted upon the community by its exposure. It should not be surprising that citizens of conscience, and the Jewish community in particular, would be disturbed that an officer of the law might have a well-known symbol of racial hatred permanently etched upon his body.
Altering the tattoo is the right response; however, the issues brought to light by this affair are larger than a single person with a tattoo, no matter how offensive or worrisome that tattoo might be, and we would like to make sure that proper attention is focused on those larger issues.
While the nature of Officer Small’s tattoo has received much attention, the board pointedly did not call for his removal in our first letter, or even the removal of the offensive tattoo. We recognized that the situation was complex, including First Amendment issues and legal liabilities, and we wanted to work towards some means whereby the WWPD could reassure us and others in the community that they were here to protect and serve us as much as others.
We called for dialogue. We called for honesty and respect. We called for the WWPD to demonstrate that they supported their community and accepted the principles of democratic, civilian oversight.
In short, we asked the police department to live up to the three values all officers wear on a patch on their uniforms: service, pride and integrity.
We are pleased to see that the city council takes these issues seriously, devoting such time and effort into these discussions, and we look forward to learning what actions they deem fit to take.
But until recently, such openness and willingness to engage has not characterized the WWPD’s response. When members of our community, both Jewish and non-Jewish, expressed concern over a protector of the public displaying the second-most-famous hate symbol after the swastika, they were berated and told to mind their business.
A member of our board was yelled at over the phone by a member of the police for daring to question them about the matter. Concerned citizens have been labeled “trolls and zealots.” We called for the WWPD to apologize for its response, which is anathema to a free, democratic society. To date, there has been no apology or recognition of fault from the department. Doing so would be a good start to healing.
We also called for the department and the city to engage in thoughtful, meaningful reform to assure that police are able to do their jobs while respecting all members of the community. We referenced the reform movement 8Can’tWait, which we were pleased to hear Chief Scott Bieber say during the first Town Hall that he supported and was a “place to start” talking about reform. He’s right. It is only a place to start.
Since by his own admission, the police department has not yet met all eight points, we urge this council to make sure that we do in fact start by banning the use of all choke and strangleholds, which the WWPD continues to use and defend. The “carotid control hold” the current policy allows for is a stranglehold, banned in New York and many other places. Its poor execution was what led to the death of Erik Garner in 2014 and we should not allow its use here. The city should further create a policy banning hateful and offensive tattoos, such as other police forces have, and establish a civilian oversight board to review any incidents involving the use of force by police.
Since publishing our first letter in the Union-Bulletin, we have discussed the situation with the Anti-Defamation League, who previously offered to provide the WWPD, our public schools, and others interested with free training related to hate crimes, to which Chief Bieber has not responded. We would encourage the city to consider accepting ADL’s offer, or some similar initiative. Congregation Beth Israel would be pleased to assist in implementing such a program to assure inclusivity.
These reforms are not punitive, but the starting place for a healthy community. Chief Bieber noted in his comments that ultimately, civilian-police relations are all about individual relationships. Possibly that’s true, but relationships are governed by rules of behavior that guarantee mutual respect. We therefore urge the city council to pursue meaningful police reforms, like those noted above, and to set a schedule for these discussions without delay.