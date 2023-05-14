Recently, the Walla Walla School Board unanimously approved Vision 2030, our district’s new strategic plan. This milestone marked the final leg of a yearlong engagement process that included substantial community, staff, student and stakeholder input. Vision 2030 builds off the success and momentum from the district’s current plan that sunsets this year, while taking into account the hopes and dreams that our families, faculty, students and stakeholders share for our bright future.
Since last spring, the school board has led a comprehensive, six-phase process that included multiple community-wide surveys, two dozen focus groups, over 50 key communicator meetings, numerous student listening sessions and a community-wide strategic planning summit. This critical input helped shape Vision 2030, focusing our district’s efforts around four core goals: ambitious learning for all, relevant and rigorous learning experiences, a continued culture of belonging, and the critical role that families and community should play throughout our system.
Here is a brief preview of our exciting new plan:
- As it relates to Goal 1, ambitious learning for all, the board affirmed our continued efforts prioritizing a district culture where staff collaborate with their peers to ensure high quality instruction, analyze and respond to student learning needs, and maintain a collective sense of urgency around high achievement for all.
This will be accomplished through staff engaging as a professional learning community, our laser focus around district-wide promise standards being met for every student, and ensuring elementary students are fluent readers by the end of second grade by implementing the science of reading and improved support for children with dyslexia.
- Goal 2 commits to providing all students with a relevant and rigorous educational experience, where every senior graduates with the necessary skills and a post-secondary plan. Whether a student is preparing to enroll in college, enlist in the military, or attain employment after high school, we want to make sure that every student has access to rigorous and engaging courses and career experiences that not only fuel their imagination but also help to develop critical 21st century skills.
- Goal 3 addresses our continued efforts around our “We All Belong Here” strategies, aimed at ensuring an equitable educational experience where all students feel a sense of belonging and voice as they develop connections with peers and adults in a safe, supportive, inclusive and culturally responsive learning environment. It includes important work around improving access for our students with disabilities through inclusionary practices. Additionally, training and systems will be implemented to ensure both support and accountability as it relates to student behavior, helping to foster a safe and supportive learning environment for all.
- Finally, the last goal, and one that I am especially excited about, prioritizes our efforts to better leverage family, community and business partnerships in order to enhance student learning and the educational experience. A child’s parent is their first and most important teacher and we are excited about the prospect of implementing better structures and opportunities to maximize family engagement within our schools. Parents will begin to see increased two-way outreach, support and access to bolster family inclusion in their child’s learning and post-secondary plans. The district will also focus on advancing systems, outreach and opportunities in order to increase volunteerism and community engagement across our schools.
Vision 2030 affirms our community’s collective expectation for a world-class education for all students. Walla Walla Public Schools is committed to ensuring students graduate prepared for today’s competitive world. This is an exciting time for the students, staff, and the community of Walla Walla as we continue to build upon our vision: Developing Washington’s most sought-after graduates.