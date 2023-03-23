The Whitman College Community Fellow Program is celebrating 10 years of serving the Walla Walla community and helping students gain valuable professional and life experience.
Over the years, the program has brought together more than 100 students and 60 organizational partners, many of whom will gather on campus March 31–April 1 for a reunion.
The Community Fellow Program was the first initiative of the Whitman Career and Community Engagement Center, created in 2012 to connect students with out-of-the-classroom experiences that enhance their learning.
Noah Leavitt, CCEC director, said while Whitman students have always been active in Walla Walla-based internships and volunteer projects, community partners wanted to build longer-term and deeper connections that would give students more time to learn about the organizations’ missions and see the results of their service in action.
It’s truly a win-win for students, said Leavitt. Working on projects that went beyond a quarter or semester gives students more on-the-job experience and time to reflect.
“We wanted something where students could be metacognitive about what they're involved with,” Leavitt said. “They can understand not only the particulars of their project, but what it means for their own insights, their own growth, their own ability to have self-awareness when they're in different settings.”
It’s About Walla Walla’s Needs
The fellows program is community-driven — local nonprofits, schools and government organizations propose projects, and a CCEC committee selects up to 10 partner initiatives each year. All junior and senior Whitman students are invited to apply.
Students receive stipends to work with their community partners for a full academic year. The program is primarily funded by the Donald and Virginia Sherwood Internship Endowment, which was established in 2012 thanks to a grant from the Sherwood Trust.
The partners help students understand the depth and complexities in the Walla Walla community, said Abby Juhasz, who leads the program as the CCEC Director for community engagement.
“We see our community partners as really instrumental in helping that learning process happen,” Juhasz said. “Having a year to develop that relationship deepens the connection that a student has with the community partner, but it also deepens the connection that a student has with Walla Walla.”
Organizations can apply to be partners for up to two years in a row. Every year’s cohort includes at least one new partner.
For one local organization, it's been an ongoing success story.
The Walla Walla Community Council has had four fellows since 2015. The council — which brings community members together to develop long-term solutions to complex regional problems — engages Whitman fellows as assistant study coordinators.
Past fellows have helped conduct research, interview potential sources and speakers and draft meeting summaries about topics such as outdoor recreation, education and affordable housing. During the 2022-2023 academic year, Whitman senior Sam Gray, a sociology major with an economics minor from Berkeley, California, is helping with the council’s “Internet for All” study.
Mary Campbell, executive director of the community council, said Whitman students’ skills in writing, research and critical thinking are greatly valued by the organization and play an integral part in the successful outcome of their work.
“Interns are exposed to new perspectives and engage members of the community they might otherwise not have met,” Campbell said. “It’s a rewarding experience for the students, Community Council and our community.”
Tara Roberts is a freelance writer from Moscow, Idaho, who wrote this column for Whitman College.