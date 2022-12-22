Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&