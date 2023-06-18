The city of Walla Walla recently was awarded grants to perform a pavement preservation treatment and improve safety on Rose Street in 2024. The project will re-seal the surface of Rose from the College Place city limits to Park Street, reconfigure the roadway and make changes to existing signals and crossings.
The asphalt seal coat will help preserve the $7.8 million invested in reconstructing Rose between 2011 and 2015. With this preventive maintenance, the pavement should remain in good condition for a decade longer than if no treatment is performed.
The safety of everyone traveling through the corridor will be improved by modifying the road from four lanes to three and adding bicycle lanes, between Northeast Carey Court and North Fourth Avenue.
Here are answers to some common questions about this project:
Why three lanes instead of four?
Safety is the prime reason. According to the Highway Safety Manual, replacing a four-lane roadway with three lanes results in a 29% reduction in crashes at intersections and driveways. Overall, similar projects see collisions reduced by 10%-60%.
A total of 206 crashes occurred within the project limits between 2016-2021, a much higher rate than on similar roadways statewide. Six crashes involved pedestrians and five involved bicyclists. Many of the vehicle crashes were rear-end collisions and sideswipes, both of which are typically reduced by changing to three lanes.
The recent conversion of Isaacs Avenue from four lanes to three has resulted in a 50% reduction in crashes, a 78% reduction in injury-related crashes and zero reported fatal or serious injury crashes or bicycle or pedestrian crashes.
Will three lanes accommodate the traffic on Rose?
Yes — now and in the future. Studies show the difference in capacity between three- and four-lane roadways is minimal until traffic volumes approach 18,000 vehicles per day.
Currently, about 8,000 vehicles travel on Rose Street daily. Three-lane roads can handle more than twice that, up to 18,000 to 24,000 vehicles daily. With future growth, traffic volumes could be as high as 9,800 a day by the year 2033 — still well below the capacity of a three-lane roadway.
Won’t traffic get backed up behind slow drivers?
Eliminating the passing lane may occasionally result in slower travel. However, this will also increase safety for all users. Speeding is currently a major concern in the Rose corridor. With the reduction to two travel lanes, average speeds will be closer to the posted speed limits.
How will the changes affect pedestrians?
Safety will be improved by allowing pedestrians to focus their attention on fewer lanes when crossing Rose. In addition to the lane reconfigurations, a new flashing pedestrian crossing beacon will be installed at Avery Street to improve safety and access for Valley Transit users. Other traffic signals will be upgraded with audible pedestrian push buttons to improve access for people with visual impairments.
With constant traffic flow, won’t it be difficult to turn onto Rose?
Not really. While it might seem like the configuration will result in nonstop traffic, gaps will be present, as on Walla Walla’s existing three-lane roadways.
Turning right onto Rose shouldn’t be much different than turning onto a four-lane roadway, since most drivers wait for both travel lanes to be open before entering with a right-hand turn. Turning left onto Rose will be easier, as drivers can use the center turn lane to partially enter traffic before merging into the travel lane.
Why are bicycle lanes being added?
The addition of bike lanes for much of the corridor will help encourage multimodal transportation while increasing safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.
Can’t cyclists use the sidewalk?
While all users — including vehicles, bikes and pedestrians — share the same facilities on some local roads, establishing separate facilities is best. Just as cars and bikes travel at different speeds, so do bikes and pedestrians. Having separate facilities for separate functions is safest and most efficient.
Will drivers have to wait behind stopped buses?
Rarely. When Valley Transit buses are stopped for passengers, the new configuration will allow drivers to use the center turn lane to pass them. However, most drivers won’t need to drive around a stopped bus. The frequency of the route through this corridor is every half-hour at most, and buses don’t pull over at every stop — only those requested by riders.
Buses are required to stop at the railroad crossings at 13th Avenue, so vehicles behind them will also have to stop. Drivers should expect to wait 10-20 seconds while the bus driver checks for oncoming trains.
Why is this fairly new roadway being treated when other streets in Walla Walla need repair?
Asphalt roadways are designed for a 20-year lifespan. Doing a preservation treatment well in advance of pavement failures helps to prevent potholes from starting and extends the pavement lifespan by 5-15 years. Preservation is also a fraction of the cost and requires much less time to complete than rebuilding a road.