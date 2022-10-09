An old friend and long-ago co-worker wrote eloquently the other day about a momentous shift at his workplace, the Medford, Ore., Mail Tribune.
Like many newspapers around the country, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Mail Tribune is ending its print editions and sticking strictly to online presentation of the news from here on.
My friend, Gary Nelson, is the opinion page editor at the Tribune. He also worked as a reporter at the Yakima Herald-Republic back in the 1990s.
That’s not where I met him, though. I worked at the Mail Tribune myself, as a feature writer, shortly after Gary had left Yakima and returned home to work in Medford. After my time at the Tribune, my next stop was Yakima.
Gary and I, as it turns out, have ended up following kind of parallel paths, starting with growing up at the same time in southern Oregon’s Rogue Valley, which I don’t think my heart will ever be able to leave.
We’ve both read newspapers for as long as we can remember, and in both our cases, the Mail Tribune was at the top of our childhood reading lists.
Gary got a paper route delivering the Tribune when he was 12. At 17, I went to work in the mailroom for the Tribune’s cross-valley rival, the Grants Pass Daily Courier. I delivered bundles of newspapers to carriers in my old Chevy pickup, pulled papers off the press and operated loud machines that inserted pre-printed advertising materials into each edition of the paper.
I guess the point is, we’ve both been up to our elbows in ink for most of our lives, so maybe we both tend to get lost in the memories.
Newspaper culture is like that, though. It’s tough to shake. It’s full of colorful, passionate people who don’t blink at working endless hours to get the job done right. They’re principled people who are keenly aware — despite how much our detractors might scoff — of the responsibility we hold in advocating for the public, standing up to those in power if necessary and providing clear, accurate and timely information.
By and large, we’re people who’d make lousy cops or forest rangers, and we’d be dangerous as dentists, doctors or airline pilots. We do this because this is the most practical and honorable use we can find for our skills, This is the best way for us to contribute to our communities and the greater good of the country.
Working in print media is demanding, humbling and at times, thrilling — in the way that riding a roller coaster might be.
As Gary so accurately describes it: “There is nothing quite like the roar of a web offset press at full speed, emitting freshly printed and folded newspapers in a steady stream.”
Yes, when you feel that thunder deep in your chest, you’d better hope to God you have your facts straight, spelled everyone’s name right and didn’t make any math errors.
Otherwise, that story with the 72-point headline that bears your byline will forever haunt you. If you screwed up anything, there’s no escaping it — just ask the poor sap who wrote the Chicago Tribune’s infamous “Dewey Defeats Truman” banner headline after the 1948 presidential election that kept Truman in office.
Yet Gary and I are still in this business as the Mail Tribune stops printing papers and after the Herald-Republic has already cut its print editions to three a week.
Gary describes the Trib’s last day of print publication as “bittersweet,” and I guess I felt the same when we reduced our publication schedule here.
But having watched newsrooms progress from writing and editing on manual typewriters to producing everything on increasingly sophisticated computers and mobile devices, I’m not ready to help sing any dirges for our industry.
Hey, everything changes. So what if more people would rather get their news online than on a bunch of printed pages that will eventually clutter up their living rooms? Phones don’t have receivers and curly cords anymore, they have screens. And pretty soon cars probably won’t run on gas.
It’s a great big world, and if anybody ought to be able to withstand chaos, it’s journalists.
No, the newsrooms Gary and I have worked in don’t look or sound the same now, but I think we’re watching continuing evolution, not extinction. The basic need we fill is still important, although it’s in dangerously short supply lately.
That need is truth. Reliable information that we try our level best to deliver earnestly and accurately — whether we get it to you on paper or online.
“The work we do in the Mail Tribune newsroom really hasn’t changed,” Gary told Medford readers. “We still track down stories, interview newsmakers and craft stories that tell you, the reader, what is happening in your community. We present the news … you just get it electronically, rather than on paper.”
When we worked together, Gary was right a lot more often than I was. More than 25 years later, I think we’re both right on this one.