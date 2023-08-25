From left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum arrive onstage for the first debate of the GOP primary season, at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)