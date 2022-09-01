Journalists gather outside the Paul S. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla., to read a heavily blackout document released by The Justice Department Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The 32-page affidavit, even in its heavily redacted form, offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property long after he left the White House and reveals the gravity of the government's concerns that the documents were there illegally.