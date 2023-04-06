Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 8 AM PDT FRIDAY FOR THE BASE OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS OF WASHINGTON... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected for the base of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&