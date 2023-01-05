Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected along the base of the Blue Mountains east of Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, and Pendleton. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&