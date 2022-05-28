Anthony Marshall comforts Shannon Waedell-Collins, after Waedell-Collins placed flowers and paid her respects at a makeshift memorial across the street from Tops Friendly Market at Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. The supermarket was the site of a fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in a historically Black neighborhood of Buffalo by a young white gunman is being investigated as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism," according to federal officials. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)