Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph especially near the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong crosswinds can be expected along interstate 84 including Cabbage Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&