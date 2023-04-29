Greek nationals from Sudan arrive with a military C-27 plane at the military airport of Elefsina, south of Athens, on April 25, 2023. Greece's foreign ministry announced the evacuation of another 7 Greeks and family members to Aqaba as a growing number of countries continue to evacuate foreign nationals and diplomats following almost 10 days of urban combat in Khartoum. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)