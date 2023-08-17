Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys Joe Tacopina (2nd right) and Boris Epshteyn (right) inside the courtroom during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023, in New York City. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts stemming from hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With his indictment, Trump will become the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Andrew Kelly/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)