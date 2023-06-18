FILE - Demonstrators stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Nov. 9, 2022, as the court hears arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act. On Thursday, June 15, 2023, the Supreme Court preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children, leaving in place the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act that aims to prevent children from being separated from their families to be placed in non-Native homes.