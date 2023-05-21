Community colleges nationwide have seen a decline in student enrollment. A variety of factors contributed to this, including demographic trends, plentiful job opportunities, and the fact that would-be community college students were forced during the pandemic to prioritize work and family needs over their own education.
And yet as Walla Walla Community College positions itself for the future, I am extremely positive about how the college is able to serve our students, employers, and communities.
It’s hard not to be optimistic after meeting students like Brock Purdin, who is learning to become a welder at WWCC’s Walla Walla Campus. Brock, 32, returned to community college after three attempts at other colleges. He told me he almost didn’t try again because he was worried about how he’d afford it, but his grandparents had offered their savings to pay his way.
Then, this past fall, Brock learned he was among the 43 WWCC students to receive the Warrior Pledge. The scholarship program, unique to WWCC and funded by generous donors to the WWCC Foundation, is designed to make college possible for those who struggle to cover tuition costs.
I remember meeting Brock and his grandparents at a luncheon celebrating the first Warrior Pledge recipients. He told me when he first got word telling him he’d been selected, he asked for that news to be repeated six times.
“What do you mean you’re paying all of my costs?” he’d asked. “Up to what amount?” It took time to sink in that tuition and fees are all covered by Warrior Pledge.
Brock is starting his own mobile welding business even as he continues to study welding at WWCC. I am proud of Brock, and honored to be a part of the WWCC team, providing educational opportunities so our students can succeed in life and work. Supporting our students in both traditional and new ways has long been part of the WWCC DNA.
Recently we have hired many educational and career navigators to help students develop their educational plans, whether that means earning credits that transfer to a four-year degree or completing a workplace education certificate or degree that leads to a good-paying job. Navigators also assist students with the non-academic challenges they face, such as educational funding, access to child care, transportation, food, housing, and so on.
WWCC offers a full range of options and services and I invite everyone to check out the Student Resources page on our website to see what’s available.
We are prepared to assist students returning to college after time in the workforce, or military, or child- rearing, students with families, students with jobs, and those who are the first in their family to attend college. Many students register for online courses to fit their busy schedules. WWCC is seeking to offer evening or weekend courses to meet the needs of our current and potential students.
We provide options for students to shorten the time it takes to complete their studies and continue to pursue even more such alternatives. We offer credit for prior learning — military experience or prior work experience can count as credits toward a degree or certificate. Some programs offer short-term options on the path towards a larger credential — CDL training takes one quarter, and can complement diesel technology, ag, welding and other degrees. Additional industry-recognized short-term credentials are offered, with more being developed.
WWCC partners with colleges and universities across the region and around the state to ensure that WWCC credits transfer and apply to BA and BS degrees elsewhere. WWCC also offers bachelor of applied science degrees in business administration and entrepreneurship, as well as in ag systems. Future BAS options likely include a K-8 teacher certification program, as well as a BAS in nursing. The medical assistant and nursing assistant programs are great entry points to the health care field and allow graduates to start working and earning while pursuing associate or bachelor’s degrees.
In short, through financial and other support, WWCC provides myriad options for learners of all ages and abilities to achieve their educational goals and enhance their employment opportunities. It’s why we exist — it’s in our DNA.
Dr. Chad Hickox was hired as president of Walla Walla Community College in May 2020. He lives in Walla Walla with his wife and two children.