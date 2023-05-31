FILE - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a town hall campaign event, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. In the coming weeks, at least four additional candidates are expected to launch their own presidential campaigns, joining a field that already includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, tech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy and several longer-shots like conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.