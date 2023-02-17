House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), center, talks with fellow Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee (L-R) Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) during their first hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)