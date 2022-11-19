Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility less than a quarter mile at times in freezing fog. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&