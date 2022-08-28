All children should have the tools and resources necessary to flourish. But the pandemic years have taken an enormous toll on our youth. Children felt the fear, isolation and disruption as playgrounds closed, schools went virtual, and parents’ jobs vanished. At the outset, an alarming number of parents reported that their kids were stressed out, anxious, upset or on edge. With good reason. By July 2022, more than 200,000 children had lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19. More than 1,600 of our children’s peers have died.
Here in Washington, 15.1% of children are struggling with anxiety or depression compared to 11.8% nationally, according to the new KIDS COUNT Data Book by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The number of Washington children and teens with either condition rose by 33.6% from 2016 to 2020, a rate greater than the national increase.
The picture is no different locally. A staggering 41% of students in Walla Walla schools report that they are struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues. These struggles are impacting their ability to learn as well as their physical health.
Kids were facing plenty of issues before the pandemic. Now, more than two years later, a mental health pandemic is making the usual barriers of poverty and racism all the more formidable. Racial and ethnic disparities contribute to disproportionately troubling mental health and wellness conditions among children of color, as historically their families have had more limited access to services. Nationally, 9% of high schoolers overall but 12% of Black students, 13% of students of two or more races and 26% of American Indian or Native Alaskan high schoolers attempted suicide in the year prior to the most recent federal survey.
Further, many LGBTQ young people are encountering formidable challenges as they seek mental health support. Among heterosexual high school students of all races and ethnicities, 6% attempted suicide; troublingly, the rate for gay, lesbian or bisexual students was nearly four times as high (23%).
We need to ensure each one of our children not only survives but thrives in these crucial years, so they reach adulthood knowing and loving who they are.
School-based health clinics, such as The Health Center here in Walla Walla, allow students to build trust in a confidential manner, where they can see a counselor during the school day. Feeling better is an unquestionable prerequisite to doing better — that’s why The Health Center clinics offer free, confidential services in Pioneer Middle School, Walla Walla High and Lincoln High School. Having mental health professionals on staff and on site, right where kids already spend a large part of their day, means students know there is a skilled and caring adult in the building — which is proven to boost their learning.
State investments in behavioral health care for kids and families have increased over the past two years, thanks to state lawmakers making wise budget decisions. But we need to strengthen these efforts to provide equitable opportunities for youth.
Many factors can improve or lower a child’s mental health. Access to basic needs — food, stable housing and safe neighborhoods — are all essential to kids’ stability and growth. And mental health supports need to take into account young people’s varying experiences and identities. Walla Walla’s diverse families need health professionals who understand them deeply — and are dedicated to building durable connections. To help, policymakers must prioritize solutions that do not leave any child behind.
Earlier this year the state Department of Health received approximately 30 applications for funding to expand services in school-based health centers — but there’s enough money for only about nine projects. If we are seriously committed to equity, we need state funding for every one of the school-based clinics who applied for that funding.
Until we get there, in communities around the state, some of our most vulnerable students will continue to miss out — and that hurts learning, it hurts families, and it hurts our community’s future.