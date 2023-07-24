Tourists refresh with water in front of the five century BC Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during a heat wave on July 20, 2023, in Athens, Greece. The Acropolis of Athens and other archaeological sites in Greece announced reduced opening hours due to the heatwave conditions. Parts of Europe continue to experience extreme conditions of the Cerberus heatwave, dubbed Charon. (Milos Bicanski/Getty Images/TNS)