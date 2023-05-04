When Older Americans Month was originally established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens, only 17 million living Americans had reached their 65th birthday. Additionally, about a third of that number lived in poverty and few programs were available to meet their needs 65 years ago. (In contrast, according to the last Census data, 16.5% of Americans are now over 65 and number 50 million .)
Since beginning to celebrate this event every May, major changes have been seen in how older Americans are viewed, acknowledged and even treated. Led by the Administration for Community Living, this month is a time for all of us to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends, and strengthen our personal and community commitment to honoring our older citizens.
More than anything else, it is also time to celebrate and to learn what we can do to assist older Americans and make their lives comfortable, meaningful but more important purposeful as they age. A simple goal should be to help all seniors have the opportunity to live independently as long as they want to and it is safely possible.
This year’s theme, “Aging Unbound,” offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our own paths as we age.
This month, you’re invited to join the local Walla Walla Aging & Long-Term Care Advisory Council as we recognize the 60th anniversary of OAM and challenge the narrative on aging. All individuals in the Walla Walla Valley can participate in “Aging Unbound” by encouraging seniors to take the following steps:
- Embrace the opportunity to change. Find a new passion, go on an adventure, and push boundaries by not letting age define your limits. Invite creativity and purpose into your life by trying new activities in your community to bring more growth, joy, and energy.
- Explore the rewards of growing older. With age comes knowledge, which provides insight and confidence to understand and experience the world more deeply. Continue to grow that knowledge through reading, listening, classes and creative activities.
- Stay engaged in your community. Everyone benefits when everyone is connected and involved. Stay active by volunteering, working, mentoring, participating in social clubs and taking part in activities at your local senior center or elsewhere in the community. This also includes being involved with your own family and close friends.
- Form relationships. As an essential ingredient of well-being, relationships can enhance your quality of life by introducing new ideas and unique perspectives. Invest time with people to discover deeper connections with family, friends, and community members.
The Walla Walla Senior Center is a vibrant place with many activities, including a congregate and Meals on Wheels program for lunches. The congregate meal is served Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free to anyone over 60. For those under 60, the cost is $7.
The senior center is also an adult day center, providing programming, meals and a break for those caring for loved ones. More information on all that is offered through the Adult Day Center, and information on Meals on Wheels, can be obtained by calling the center at 509-527-3775.
Other events are scheduled each month at the senior center, and you can learn more about them by either visiting the center, checking their website — www.wallawallaseniorcenter.org — or by calling 509-527-3775 and joining their monthly newsletter list.
If you or someone you know needs additional information concerning a senior who may need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact the local Aging & Long-Term Care Office at 125 E. Cherry Street, Suite A, in Walla Walla. This agency can provide information related to referral services, case management, caregiving support programs, health and wellness programs and many other options available to help with particular issues related to senior citizens living in our Valley. You can also call 509-529-7470 between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Remember, age is only a number and your attitude!