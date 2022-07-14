The city of Walla Walla is developing an action plan to improve transportation safety for everyone who lives, works and travels in Walla Walla. This plan will ensure the city is eligible to receive federal grant funding for projects that construct safety improvements.
To help us form the action plan, we’re asking residents to tell us about issues with transportation safety you’ve observed or experienced. The feedback you provide will help us decide where improvements are most needed.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is offering a new grant program called Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A). SS4A provides funding for projects that include safety improvements for all modes of transportation.
To be eligible to receive funds under SS4A, agencies are required to adopt a comprehensive safety action plan. As part of this action plan, Walla Walla must establish a “Vision Zero” policy and create a prioritized list of projects and/or action items that will improve safety.
“Vison Zero” is a safety strategy to reduce and eventually eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries. The strategy seeks to boost safety for everyone who uses our transportation network, including motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and users of other forms of transport.
To help us develop a plan that benefits all users of Walla Walla’s transportation network, we’re asking you to tell us about transportation safety issues you’ve seen or experienced around the city. These could be things like, “This street could use sidewalks so kids can get to school more safely,” or “Can bicycle lanes be added to this street to make it safer to bike to the grocery store?”
We’ve developed a virtual open house with an interactive map that allows residents to mark the locations of safety issues, then type in a description of the issue and even upload a photo. If you don’t have anything to report, you can still take a look at issues other folks have marked, and click a “like” or “dislike” button to show you agree or disagree with their observations.
The virtual open house will be available online at wallawallawa.gov/safestreets from this Friday, July 15, through next Friday, July 22. For those who are more comfortable communicating in a language other than English, the site includes a translation function.
For residents who would prefer to provide input a different way, printed copies of the map and feedback form will soon be available in multiple locations around Walla Walla. You can mark one or more problem locations on the map, then write down descriptions of the issues and place your completed form in an envelope for us to collect. Visit the open house page at wallawallawa.gov/safestreets to view a list of the places where the printed maps are available.
We invite all residents to stop by the virtual open house or pick up a printed map, and let us know where you think we can make travel safer. The feedback we receive will help us prioritize and select projects that will improve safety for everyone. Thank you for providing your input and helping to build a safer transportation network in Walla Walla!