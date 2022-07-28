SAN DIEGO — Having spent the last few years chronicling the mistakes and failures of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, I’m now amazed to find myself rooting for the incompetent ding-a-ling.
You see, there are a couple of blundering Republican governors — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who richly deserve a pummeling. And Newsom is just the person to deliver it.
Underestimate him, and it is game over. What our governor lacks in leadership ability, he makes up for in mad political skills. We’re talking about a once-in-a-generation talent, a savant who eats and sleeps what we Latinos call la politica. Not since Bill Clinton have we seen someone who was so adept at practicing the dark art of politics.
Newsom had plenty of practice. He has been in the game since 1997, when he was an ambitious 29-year-old member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He always has his eye on the next rung on the ladder — even if he should be focused on completing the task at hand.
When you’re a natural-born politician, two things will likely happen.
One, you’re going to — more often than not — stumble in the governing department because you weigh every decision according to your own personal cost-benefit analysis. You do things that will benefit you politically, and avoid doing other things that could cost you support.
Second, your political skills will get razor sharp. You’re going to become a champ at lying, deflecting, persuading, blame-shifting and talking without saying anything. You will learn to do nothing about a problem, while making it seem as if the opposing party is to blame.
This is Newsom’s moment. With movie star looks and tons of emotional intelligence, he is ready for his close-up and primed to take his brand nationwide. The Democrat is also itching for a fight and so he is preemptively attacking Abbott and DeSantis, who he might have to battle someday soon for the whole enchilada: The White House.
Given that Newsom doesn’t have a nonpolitical bone in his body — which likely has something to do with the fact that the 54-year-old has been in politics for almost half his life — you had better believe that all those dots connect. In Newsomland, stuff doesn’t just happen. Nearly everything is part of some grand scheme that has been planned for months or even years.
Newsom claims that he has no plans to run for president, which is exactly what he has to say given the job is already occupied by the leader of his party: President Joe Biden.
As he gears up to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024 — in the likely event that Biden does not seek reelection — Newsom is betting that what Democrats really want at the moment is a brawler. And if former president Donald Trump makes another run at the presidency, Democrats are going to want the gloves to come off.
Bored with the ease of defeating feckless California Republicans, the Progressive Prince of Privilege has a new motto: “Have brass knuckles, will travel.” Peering beyond the borders of California, Newsom is taking potshots at Republicans against whom he might face off in 2024.
A few weeks ago, Newsom’s reelection campaign ran ads in Florida tweaking DeSantis, who is considered one of the front-runners for the GOP presidential nomination. The ads were hawking freedom, pointing out how restrictive the Sunshine State had become as a result of DeSantis’ craven desire to claim the title of Culture Warrior-in-Chief. For more freedom, the ad teased, go west young man — and woman — to California.
Now that Newsom has signed a first-in-the-nation gun bill that lets Californians sue anyone who distributes banned assault weapons or ghost guns — legislation modeled on a Texas abortion bill that was championed by Abbott — the California governor’s reelection team fired its next round of ads at the Lone Star State. The campaign took out full-page ads in Texas newspapers, needling Abbott for restricting abortion while doing nothing to stop gun violence. If he really wants to protect life, the ad chided, Abbott should “follow California’s lead” and restrict the use of firearms.
Fun times. Newsom has been a terrible governor. Still, he’s right on guns and abortion, and I like this fiery stance. It’s disgusting how DeSantis and Abbott let their ambition dictate their policies to the detriment of their states and the people who live there. These bullies must be taught a lesson.
Give ’em hell, Gavin.