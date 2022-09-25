On my first weekend in Walla Walla, back in July, I enjoyed the perfect summer evening: a Sweets game and watching the sunset at Bennington Lake. It was a joy to sit back and relax after driving across the country, and to soak up the sense of welcome and community spirit that is so present in this beautiful place.
It’s a feeling I shared with the almost 1,500 Whitman students from 44 states across the country and 58 nations around the world who made their way to Walla Walla last month to start the 2022-23 school year — including the Class of 2026. If my years in education have taught me one thing, it’s to savor these special moments that bring people together: the smiles, selfies, handshakes and hugs.
As college president, supporting students and colleagues inside and outside the classroom is my favorite part of the job. (You might also argue I have a lifelong affinity for the letter “W.” I started my teaching career at Williams College as a physics professor, became the first woman president of The College of Wooster and now here I am at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington!)
I am grateful to be part of this wonderful college, which has such a long history of academic excellence, and to focus on the growth of every student. Whitman’s strength comes from so many intersecting threads — the terrific faculty and staff who support students as they learn broadly and prepare for lives of purpose, the amazing students who bring to Walla Walla their brilliance and desire to make a difference for good, and the fantastic Walla Walla community, of which our college is so fortunate to be a part.
As we continue to emerge from the pandemic that changed so much about how we gather, the vibrant life of our campus is re-emerging. We were able to hold camps and conferences again this summer, and this fall we look forward to a full range of exciting campus events — from athletic competition to lectures, musical performances, theater, and much more. I hope many members of the broader Walla Walla community will join me at campus events this fall and into the future. (It will be easy to spot me because I cheer so loud!)
I have been impressed by all the partnerships between the college and the Walla Walla community. The local businesses that welcome our students for internship experiences, the nonprofits that work with our student consulting corps, and the groups that invite our students to “adopt a grandparent” or a “buddy” all offer invaluable experiences for our students. I know our students are excited to strengthen connections across the community and to make a contribution to this place that they call home for four years.
I am inspired by the partnership with our neighbors at Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation that resulted in the Long Tent exhibition, which I had the privilege of attending along with many of you last spring. I look forward to continuing to grow the bonds that we have formed and to advance our work together.
I am learning alongside our new students about everything this extraordinary town and region have to offer, from the breathtaking landscapes to the countless opportunities for community engagement and collaborative progress. Whitman is lucky to be in Walla Walla, and strengthening the college’s connections to the city and partners in the region is a top priority.
I look forward to meeting many of you as I continue to get to know Walla Walla.