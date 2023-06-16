FILE - People with the Human Rights Campaign hold up "equality flags" during an event on Capitol Hill on July 26, 2017, in Washington, in support of transgender members of the military. The Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, and a released “a guidebook for action” summarizing what it calls discriminatory laws in each state, along with “know your rights” information and health and safety resources. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)