This is part three of a series by the Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force Public Outreach and Education Subcommittee on affordable housing struggles seniors are facing in the Walla Walla Valley.
While the Walla Walla Valley is becoming viewed as a great place to retire, many seniors in our region are experiencing increasing insecurity because rents are rising significantly and their incomes are not keeping pace with their rent increases. Like much of the rest of the country, the population in the Walla Walla Valley is aging, and senior households are becoming more likely to be single renters (ubne.ws/3sHE2WI). Here we feature the stories of two single women renters who are struggling to afford increasing rents in Walla Walla.
Cathy retired from the Department of Social and Health Services, and she now lives on Social Security and a pension. In the past seven years, her rent for her 2-bedroom apartment increased from $490 to $850 per month. After taxes and Medicare deductions, her monthly income is $2900. She notes that any increase she receives in her Social Security income is usually offset by an increase in her Medicare payment.
Cathy is happy where she lives. Yet she worries because her landlords are in their 90s, so she assumes her apartment complex will be sold in the near future and the new owners will raise rents quickly. When we interviewed Cathy this spring, a comparable apartment next door to her in the same complex had just been rented for $1150 per month (a 35-percent increase), which fueled her concerns.
Just three months after we first interviewed Cathy, the owners of her apartment complex turned over management duties from a family member to Coldwell Banker. Starting this August, Cathy’s rent will increase to $980 a month if she signs a yearlong lease or $1080 a month if she rents month-to-month. She expects and fears this trend in continuously escalating rent to continue, as comparable apartments in the area are renting for even higher.
Jerri is a retired health care worker living by herself in an apartment complex in Walla Walla. She was a single mother who did not receive adequate child support, and she had to retire at 45 due to a serious health problem. Last August, Jerri was notified that her rent would increase from $845 to $895 per month beginning in January 2022.
While a 6% rent increase may seem reasonable in a year of high inflation, her monthly rent has increased from 56% to 60% of her monthly income, making her even more severely cost-burdened. Jerri lives on her Social Security payment of almost $1,200 per month plus $300 per month that she draws out of a money market account. The money market account will be depleted in less than six months. Her one certificate of deposit earns low interest. Jerri has Medicare, but has been refused supplemental medical insurance coverage because of her pre-existing heart condition. The increase in her Social Security payment this year was more than offset by the increase in her Medicare cost. Jerri does not want to move.
“I have it the way I want it,” she says. “I know where everything is. It’s my peaceful place, my happy place.” Yet, at this rate, she cannot continue to stay in her home.