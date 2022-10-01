FILE - People march through 8th Street in downtown Boise, Idaho, on May 3, 2022, in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. Idaho universities are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or emergency contraception. One school also says employees shouldn't tell students how to get birth control. It's the latest restriction in a state that already holds some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)