A sculpture of Latino American civil rights and labor leader Cesar Chavez is displayed in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. The granddaughter of late Latino labor activist Cesar Chavez and his bronze bust both have a prominent place in President Joe Biden's White House. Julie Chavez Rodriguez directs the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Rodriguez advises the president and helps state, local and tribal governments with their federal government needs. When Biden spruced up the Oval Office, he gave Chavez's bust a prominent place among family photographs on a desk behind him. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)