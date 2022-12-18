Supply chain delays are affecting road construction projects across the country, and Walla Walla is no exception.
FMI, a consultant that publishes The Heavy Civil Construction Index, reported that 97% of the firms they interviewed said their civil construction projects were delayed. Nearly 60% cited supply chain constraints and labor shortages as the primary causes.
Our city’s road construction projects have seen delays throughout 2021 and 2022 – the latest being the Alder/Poplar reconstruction projects.
Supply chain issues in the spring and summer – delays on delivery of water pipe fittings, for example – pushed weather-dependent work, like asphalt application and roadway sealing, into November and December – less-than-ideal months to perform that kind of work because of the unpredictability of the weather. A relatively early cold snap, coupled with snow and ice, has put a pause on the completion of those final phases of the work.
What can Walla Walla residents expect in the coming months as far as accessibility, and when can we expect to have roadways fully open?
In the coming weeks, crews will be addressing utility access points (manholes, etc.) and patching asphalt on East Poplar Street from South 5th Avenue to South 2nd Avenue, and South 2nd from Birch Street to Alder Street. The cones you see are diverting drivers from those areas. Crews will also continue to finish electrical work (illumination and traffic signals, etc.) and some landscaping and signage.
East Poplar Street, between South 2nd Avenue and Colville Street, will be local-access-only through the early spring of 2023. The final layer of asphalt, called the “top lift,” will be applied then, when warmer, drier weather permits. Because of the cold, wet weather, the new roundabouts and connecting roadways at Poplar Street and Palouse Street, and Alder Street and Palouse Street, have not been sealed and cannot be opened to traffic. Once drier weather allows crews to seal the roadways, travelers will be able to access Palouse Street from Poplar and Alder.
The roundabout at Park Street and Alder and the section of Alder east to Merriam Street will remain closed until spring of 2023. The reconstruction of the sub-surface (water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure) in that phase of the project was delayed more significantly than the other phases of the project due to materials availability. Asphalt has yet to be applied in that phase, as well.
The city, contractors and engineers thank residents for your continued patience and cooperation as we work to improve Walla Walla’s streets and utilities. We know that this work, and the delays we’ve experienced, have been inconvenient for all of us.
We’d ask that you please refrain from driving in closed areas, as this could cause unsafe conditions and damage to the roadway. We also ask that you continue to support local businesses within the construction areas throughout the winter. Many of these businesses have been living with construction impacts for nearly a year, and rely on community support.
We look forward to a safer and more efficient corridor for all travelers. We'll have smooth roadways instead of pitted asphalt; three roundabouts that will reduce the risk of collisions and idling at intersections; and new, more responsive traffic signals at other intersections.
We’ll have dependable new water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure; lanes to make travel by bicycle safer; and pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, curbs and crossing signals. Again, we appreciate your patience and trust that these improvements will have been worth the wait.
For the most up-to-date details on all city of Walla Walla construction projects, visit gowallawalla.us.
Shane Prudente is public works communications coordinator for the City of Walla Walla. Email: sprudente@wallawallawa.gov.