Standing amidst exhaust fumes from a Border Patrol bus, immigrants seeking asylum in the United States are processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023, in Yuma, Arizona. A surge of immigrants is expected with today's end of the U.S. government's Covid-era Title 42 policy, which for the past three years has allowed for the quick expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country. About 25,000 immigrants are currently in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection with the sunset of the policy tonight. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)