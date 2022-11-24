Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in freezing fog. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&