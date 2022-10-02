Not long ago, I ran into a young woman at the pharmacy. It’s a small town and she had gone to high school with my kids. She told me it was an honor to meet me. That she had known about my struggles and I inspired her − a single mother of two — to enroll in college. She said I was “Orgullo Hispano,” which loosely translates to “Hispanic Pride and Inspiration.”
I thought to myself, “Who am I to be such an inspiration?”
I realized the source of inspiration is rooted in my family and the value I gained by attending Walla Walla Community College. My purpose for sharing my story is to inspire others to also change their lives through education.
I was born and raised in El Salvador, where I dreamed of becoming a surgeon. I attended a medically focused high school, volunteered at an organization similar to the American Red Cross, worked at a local hospital and was three years into a 10-year program at the public university when civil war took over the country.
Fighting broke out into the streets. My neighbors, both children and adults, were killed. It was something I saw daily as I made my way to and from class. There were days that my family and I locked ourselves in our house to hide. The war grew even more violent. Any male survivor, as young as 15 years-old, would be recruited to fight on either side.
My husband and I decided to leave El Salvador in search of a safer life for our infant son after my brother-in-law was shot in the crossfire on his way home. For a few years we lived in Los Angeles. I didn’t speak English and the only jobs I could find were working in food trucks, cleaning houses, and taking night shifts at factories.
Many nights, I spent thinking of my mother — a strong, single mother of four who instilled the importance of education in me. As busy as she was, she always made time to keep us on top of our studies. She would say, “Education is your future.”
When I had my second child — a girl! — becoming a doctor felt like a dream of another lifetime. I knew I still wanted to help people, especially after seeing the suffering in my home country. First, I needed to learn English. Second, my husband insisted that I continue working to help provide for our family.
I took English as a Second Language classes over the next couple years. I had given up on furthering my education, especially after giving birth to triplet girls. Years went by and my marriage dissolved when I told myself I need to do something to build a better life for myself and my kids.
I remember one night while I was working the graveyard shift at a factory, I looked around and said to myself, “I am not going to live my entire life here. I am not going to work here forever just to survive. I need to do something. I didn’t come all this way to end up here.”
So again, I enrolled in ESL classes, this time at Walla Walla Community College. I also signed up for a certified nursing assistant program at a local nursing home. I continued studying even after I began working two full-time jobs as a CNA. I told myself if I can’t become a doctor, at least I will become a nurse. It was difficult to take courses in a language I didn’t fully understand, but I somehow managed to not only pass but earn an average of A’s and B’s.
It was exhausting to go from work to school and still have enough energy to study, but I would look at my kids and know I had to keep going. There were plenty of days that I wondered if I’d make it — whether I’d finish or not, especially when I didn’t do well on a test. Even after I remarried and became pregnant with my sixth child, I kept studying. I was well on my way to earning my degree when my youngest daughter was born.
I will never forget the day in 2006 when I walked across the stage to receive my associate degree. I was the first in my family to earn a college degree! My six children were there. My mother and my siblings, too. Everyone was smiling and proud of my accomplishment. Soon after, I received a letter in the mail congratulating me on being accepted into the nursing program at Walla Walla Community College.
The days were long and I had to sacrifice time with my family but a year later, I was a Licensed Nurse Practitioner and a year after that, I had finally reached my goal! I had earned my Associate in Nursing and was a Registered Nurse!
Sometimes people ask me whether going to college is worth it. My answer: Absolutely! Earning my degree and becoming a nurse changed my life and changed the lives of my children.
Today, I am the only one of my siblings to have a college degree. I’m licensed in Oregon and Washington and have worked in several hospital departments, including neurology, orthopedics, post-partum, surgery, chemotherapy, pediatric care, peritoneal, hemodialysis and the out-patient clinic. Some of my friends even ask me for college advice or to tutor them.
What I am most proud of is that each of my children have earned their college degrees as well. Five of them have an associate degree, three of them have a bachelor’s degree, another is currently in nursing school and my youngest plans to study Pediatric Endocrinology once she graduates high school. Sometimes I think about going back to school to earn my bachelor’s in nursing — not because I have to but because I want to.