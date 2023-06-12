I had the privilege of meeting and becoming friends with retired Marine Lt. Col. Orson Swindle of Denver when he was our guest speaker at the POW/MIA Day in September 2017 at the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center.
He was a prisoner of war in the Hanoi Hilton from Nov. 11, 1966 (Veterans Day), to March 4, 1973. After spending 2,305 days in captivity, he was released during Operation Homecoming. His second silver star citation reads:
"During a concentrated effort by prison authorities to secure propaganda statements and petitions to United States government officials, Captain Swindle displayed extreme courage and adherence to the principles of the Code of Conduct. He was subjected to harsh and brutal treatment to such an extent that his ability to survive was doubtful, but he persisted in his refusal to provide propaganda statements. Throughout his extended period of torture and privation, Lieutenant Colonel Swindle outwitted his captors in their efforts to exploit him and obtain information for their nefarious use. By his steadfast devotion to his country and his continued resistance against extreme odds, Lieutenant Colonel Swindle upheld the highest traditions of the Marine Corps, the Naval Service, and the United States Armed Forces."
I requested Swindle’s thoughts on what the American flag and the Pledge of Allegiance means to him as a former POW.
With Flag Day approaching on June 14, I am once again honored to share Orson Swindle’s timeless thoughts, “What the American Flag Means to Me”:
“Whenever I think about our flag, I reflect on a day long ago — March 4, 1973. I was at the airfield in Hanoi, North Vietnam, awaiting a big, beautiful C-141 aircraft to fly me and my fellow POWs home after years of incarceration and pain, 6 years and 4 months for me. ...
“It was like a dream and after so many years, hard to believe. The aircraft landed and taxied toward the area where we were being held. As it approached, the aircraft became more visible — and, before our squinting eyes was a big red, white and blue American flag emblazoned on the tail of the aircraft moving closer. Among the dozens of Americans soon to board that aircraft for freedom, I am certain there was not a dry eye among us.
“The flag is more than a piece of cloth to be disrespected. It represented the glue that held us together for all those years of torture, deprivation, uncertainty, fear and pain. We knew it represented us, our indomitable spirit, courage, hopes, dreams, faith, and love for our country. ...
“We often paid a painful price for resisting, for remaining loyal to country and flag. Our motto was 'Return with Honor.' We never dishonored that flag. We were inspired by it and even made little flags from cloth we stole in prison.
“We were beaten for possessing those little scrap cloth flags. Every night in our cells, we looked toward home year after year, we said the Pledge of Allegiance together, although we were often detained in solitary confinement in walled cells, apart from our fellow POWs.
“The Flag, Pledge, country and each other meant everything to us and still do."
Dixie Ferguson lives in Walla Walla.