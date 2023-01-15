A security guard walks amid debris inside the Supreme Court building in Brasilia on Jan. 10, 2023, two days after thousands of supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro raided federal buildings. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned "acts of terrorism" after a far-right mob stormed the seat of power, unleashing chaos on the capital. (Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)