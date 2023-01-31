Respiratory therapist Andrew Hoyt cares for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, with the word 'Merry' posted on the window a few days before Christmas, on Dec. 21, 2020, in Chula Vista, California. According to state figures, Southern California currently has 0 percent of its ICU (Intensive Care Unit) bed capacity remaining amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)