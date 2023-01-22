Winter has arrived, and in our region it has brought some frigid temperatures. With the cold of winter here to stay for a while, it’s a great time to revisit home weatherization and energy efficiency for the cold days ahead.
Energy efficiency refers to utilizing technologies, such as insulation and LED light bulbs, to do the same work with less energy.
Heating and cooling are essential for homes to be livable in our region. Energy costs therefore are an essential part of the overall cost of housing, but they are often overlooked. Home energy efficiency is important for reducing carbon emissions and pollution from power plants, and it also helps with the implementation of renewable energy resources that will help to secure our long-term future.
As an added bonus, efficiency measures can make our homes more comfortable — an especially welcome outcome during weather extremes.
While homeowners can make decisions about measures to make the homes they live in energy-efficient, renters often cannot. The decisions that affect the energy efficiency of rental homes, such as the quality of the appliances, insulation, and windows are typically in the hands of landlords. Renters typically pay for their own energy bills, so rental property owners may not think energy-efficient measures are necessary to pursue.
Research has shown that homeowners consume more energy than renters, yet rental housing uses more energy per square foot of living area because it tends to be less energy efficient. Nationally in 2019, the typical renter spent around 12-13% of their total housing costs on utilities. Renters who earn low incomes spend a higher percentage of their monthly incomes on home energy. Additionally, low-income renters experience higher home energy cost burdens because their homes tend to be less energy efficient and require more energy for a necessary level of comfort. Energy inefficiency can therefore present significant financial problems for renters and make their homes unaffordable.
There are good reasons for landlords to invest in property improvements that enhance energy efficiency. Such investments may increase revenues, reduce costs, decrease turnover, and/or help preserve their properties.
In our region, rental property owners can participate in the Sustainable Living Center’s Community Energy Efficiency Program, which provides low-cost energy audits to identify recommended weatherization upgrades to homes in Walla Walla, Columbia, and Franklin counties. Weatherization upgrades recommended by the program may also qualify for incentives, such as insulation and air sealing, duct sealing and insulating, high efficiency heating equipment, and heat pump hot water heaters and windows. Additionally, landlords may qualify for rebates offered by their utility providers.
We spoke to Thomas and Michelle Granbois, owners of Big Maple Properties, about why they participated in CEEP to impeocw the efficiency of their rental units. They upgraded their rental properties because they “believe that all renters deserve a quality living environment and we wanted to provide that.”
Through CEEP, they replaced windows and inefficient heating and cooling with ductless mini-split heat pumps. They also put in new water heaters and insulation, in addition to replacing galvanized plumbing, performing extensive pest control, and renovating the interior of apartments. According to Thomas and Michelle, these upgrades reduced their rental units’ carbon footprints, improved their renters’ quality of life, reduced their renters’ utility costs, and increased the units’ property value.
The biggest barrier to making rental homes more energy efficient that Thomas and Michelle have seen is “access to capital to perform upgrades for tenants. Many landlords operate with slim margins and in order to perform major capital upgrades, you have to outlay a large cash amount initially.”
Programs like CEEP and utility rebates offer advice, resources and financial assistance to bring conservation and efficiency measures within reach. To learn more, visit The Sustainable Living Center at www.slcww.org or call (509) 524-5218 and/or visit your utility’s website.
By accessing energy efficiency rebates and incentives, landlords can improve housing affordability. Making weatherization upgrades can also increase home comfort and improve the quality of life for low-income households – worthy goals that are also a step forward for the environment and our community.
Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force Public Outreach & Education Subcommittee members are Karen Carman, Erendira Cruz, Rachel Elfenbein, Nancy Riggle, and Roger Trick.