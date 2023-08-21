FILE - U.S. Attorney David Weiss speaks during a press conference on May 3, 2018, at his district office in Wilmington, Del. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. Garland said he is naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president's son, as the special counsel.