SAN DIEGO — They’re baaack. “They” are those White liberal racist Democrats whose skin I’ve gotten under for more than three decades.
A Mexican American friend sized up my relationship with the condescending cohort this way: “They really don’t like you.”
And some would like to get rid of me. Once I wrote a column commending former president Donald Trump. An angry liberal fired off an email that read: “Go back to Mexico, and take Trump with you!”
I have a gift for bringing liberal rage to the surface. I’m not obedient. I think for myself. I call out phonies. I don’t fall in line. I don’t let people look down on me, or try to put me in my place.
Liberal racists usually keep a low profile and get a free ride with Latinos due to the racist antics of White conservative Republicans who can’t stop demonizing the U.S.-Mexico border and anyone who crosses it. Republicans still scare up votes by telling White people the country is being invaded by people who come here to commit crimes, usurp public services, destroy our culture, erase our national identity and force our innocent teenagers to swallow deadly opioids.
All it took to smoke out the liberal racists was for a humble Mexican American from the farmland of Central California to express just a wee bit of admiration for what some political observers call “The Quad.”
Four Latina Republicans are now doing what Latinas are famous for doing: taking care of business. Three of them (Monica De La Cruz and Cassy Garcia in Texas, and Yesli Vega in Virginia) won the Republican nominations in separate congressional races, and the fourth (Mayra Flores) got elected outright in a special election and now sits in the House of Representatives.
The Quad condemns liberal policies as doing Latinos more harm than good, while appealing to what they consider the “traditional values” of Latinos, which Flores summarizes as “God, Family, Country.”
Add in a sprinkle of “Hard Work, No Excuses, Military Service and Distrust of Government,” and you’ve captured the essence of the couple hundred aunts, uncles and cousins who gather at our family reunions.
I don’t know The Quad from the Fab Four, and I don’t have an elephant or a donkey in these races. But competition makes all contestants better. I’m tired of watching elections that end with a score of 99 to 0, with Democrats demolishing Republicans with help from Latinos who then get ignored until the next election. Democrats have grown lazy and complacent, and they no longer even pretend to care about us. Liberals deserve a good slap upside their heads. If The Quad provides it, then more power to the Republican foursome.
I’m not alone. A reader named “Castillo” responded to a column I wrote about Flores, an immigrant who was born in Mexico.
“Thank you for giving fellow Latina/Hispanic Mayra Flores well deserved recognition for her historic achievement,” he wrote. “The woman is fearless in taking on the Democratic establishment/powers that be. I agree with your assessment that Mayra and other Latina Republicans are, and will be, a force to be reckoned with.”
Liberals were not as enthusiastic. The New York Times — whose knowledge of Mexicans and Mexican Americans is a taco short of a combination plate — essentially did a hit piece on Flores, labeling her a “far-right Latina.”
Meanwhile, an 80-year-old White man in McAllen — a city in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley that is the epicenter of the Latina Republican Revolution — chided me for being “enchanted” with The Quad. Centering on Flores and De La Cruz, he listed what he saw as all their liabilities, and he declared them unfit for office. Finally, he asked me: “Do you really think these are real qualified Latinas that will really work for all the people in the Rio Grande Valley? Are they the best that your people have to offer?”
Gee, I don’t know, Mr. White Man. Are the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, and the majority of mass shooters, the best that your people have to offer?
Whatever happened to good manners? And Democrats wonder why they’re losing Latino voters to the GOP. It’s not because Latinos are being fooled, or even because they’re trying to ward off inflation and high gas prices.
It’s because — as I’ve said many times before, and likely will get the chance to say again — liberal condescension is a more effective repellent than bug spray.
Lefties, heal thyselves.