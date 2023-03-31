In an aerial view, vehicles drive near downtown during the afternoon commute on April 4, 2022, in Los Angeles.The third installment of the sixth United Nations (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report casts a dire warning for the future of climate change with the world on track to expend its remaining â€˜climate budgetâ€™ by the year 2030 at the current rate of carbon emissions. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)