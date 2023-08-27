When Comprehensive Healthcare first opened its doors in Walla Walla County in 2013, we had a clear vision in mind: to support the mental well-being of the children, families, workers, students, businesspeople and all those who call this place home.
We’ve been doing that with an extensive array of services that include outpatient behavioral healthcare and substance use treatment for children, adults, families and seniors.
Most of our professional team members at the Walla Walla clinic live and work in the Walla Walla community. We understand the lifestyle and culture unique to this town, and we’re passionate about serving our neighbors. But a decade after beginning our work here, no one could have predicted we’d be challenged with navigating a national and local crisis in behavioral health care, brought on by a historic workforce shortage, skyrocketing need for services, and an inadequate funding system that compounds these and other realities.
Fortunately, there’s hope on the horizon.
Comprehensive Healthcare recently received two Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grants: the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Planning, Development and Implementation grant and the Youth and Family TREE grant: Enhancement and Expansion of Treatment and Recovery Services for Adolescents, Transitional Aged Youth, and Their Families. These grants secure more than $1.5 million for fiscal year 2023 and will help overcome barriers to access and treatment while ensuring we deliver the mental health and substance abuse services that our local communities need.
The CCBHC PDI grant ensures that Walla Walla community members will receive same-day access to behavioral health care, eliminating the wait for services, receiving higher levels of care and follow-up support from care coordinators to ensure better outcomes for people in our community.
It will focus on increasing utilization and access to services for individuals with serious mental illness and substance use disorders throughout the county, ensure that we’re meeting the needs of our discharged psychiatric patients to prevent readmissions, expand mental health crisis follow-up services and increase staff training and knowledge of underserved and/or marginalized populations so that all our clients in Walla Walla have equitable access to care.
The Youth and Family TREE grant's purpose is to enhance and expand comprehensive treatment, early intervention and recovery support services for adolescents (ages 12-18) and transitional aged youth (ages 16-25) with substance use disorders and/or co-occurring substance use and mental disorders and their families/primary caregivers.
According to Natalie McGillen, Comprehensive Healthcare senior director, “These grants are life changing for our clients – supporting initiatives that allow quicker access to care, coordination of linkages to specialized services, and comprehensive prevention and treatment of adolescents and their families. It’s a huge success for Comprehensive Healthcare to be able to provide such robust care that is important for individuals and families in Walla Walla who are seeking behavioral health services.”
We feel confident that these funds can help drive meaningful outcomes in Walla Walla because we’ve seen its impact elsewhere. For example, in the Yakima area, CCBHC funding has enabled us to increase access to Medication Assisted Treatment to offer Buprenorphine treatment for opioid substance use disorders and renovate the MAT clinic to accommodate the increase in clients seeking assistance. We’ve also been able to hire additional counselors and peer support specialists in Yakima with CCBHC grant funding, to assist individuals to successfully transition from inpatient treatment back into the community and to provide services in the schools, including those located on the Yakama Nation.
These grants come at an important time as Washington’s community behavioral health system continues to face unsustainable pressures. Systemic funding issues have resulted in record workforce shortages, impacting access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment for low-income and other vulnerable community members. As part of a national transformation, the CCBHC model has been proven to successfully overcome these pressures in more than a dozen other states.
We hope the momentum we build through these grants will encourage state leaders to adopt the CCBHC model here, to ensure our statewide system can keep pace with our communities’ needs. Comprehensive Healthcare is working with other behavioral health providers to make it a reality across Washington.
In the meantime, we are committed to delivering solutions for Walla Walla County and across Central Washington and look forward to keeping you updated as we work toward this vision together.
Jodi Daly, Ph.D., is CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare, serving behavioral health clients in six counties throughout south-central Washington.