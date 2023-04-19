FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, Ann Coulter participates in a panel at Politicon in Los Angeles. Police arrested at least seven people and one person was injured during a protest at the University of California, Berkeley against a speech by conservative commentator Ann Coulter . KPIX-TV reports a protester who disrupted Coulter's Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, speech inside a University of California, Berkeley auditorium was handcuffed and taken out of the event. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)