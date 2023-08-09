David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, takes his seat as he arrives for a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency" on Capitol Hill, July 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)