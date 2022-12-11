Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&