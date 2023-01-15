Does an increase to the assessed value of your home directly correlate to the property taxes owed? The answer is no.
However, the Walla Walla County Commission has been inundated the past few years with requests to slow down the increases to their assessed value of their homes because they believe an assessed value increase proportionately increases the taxes they owe on their property.
I recently received a postcard in the mail (as many of you did) with a substantial increase to the assessed value of my home. Property valuations are done by the assessor’s office every year. The assessor (an elected position in Walla Walla County) is required by state law to value a property at current market value. The price that you paid for your property, either recently or long ago, is of little importance to this calculation. The assessor’s office reviews all recent sales of properties similar to your home when calculating the value of your property with adjustments for size, location, improvements and age (along with other factors).
I could write an entire article related to the calculation of property taxes for each taxing district itemized on your statement. I will refrain from that and keep the calculation explanation as straightforward as possible.
Except for school bonds, which are voted on separately, most taxing districts are limited by Washington state statute to a 1% revenue increase per year. It is very important to understand this basic limitation.
If, for example, the county current expense fund, which is where the county funds things like the Department of Community Health and the Sheriff’s Office, was $1,000 in 2020, then in 2021, the county is only allowed to increase the current expense taxing authority amount by $10 (1% of $1,000), for a total of $1,010 for 2021. That $1,010 would then be allocated across all properties in the county based on their assessed values.
If all the assessed values of properties in the county increased by 20% during 2020, the property taxes paid by each property to the county current expense fund would increase 1% for 2021, since your property value would still be the exact percentage of total property value in the county. So, a 20% increase to everyone’s assessed value equates to a 1% increase to taxes assessed for everyone by the current expense fund in this hypothetical scenario.
In reality, there can be significant differences. That simple example does not consider new construction, new senior exemptions allowed and many other factors. When there is new construction, the amount current property owners contribute to a tax is reduced because there is now more countywide assessed value to spread it over.
I have randomly selected five residences inside the City of Walla Walla and five residences in the county to look at 1) actual assessed value changes over the past 4 years, and 2) actual property tax changes over the past four years.
Here is what I discovered for the five residences inside Walla Walla:
- Average increase to assessed value over four years was $153,606 (or a 43% increase).
- Actual increase to property taxes over four years was $422.06 (or a 9.5% increase).
Here is what I discovered for the five residences in the county:
- Average increase to assessed value over four years was $95,236 (or a 31% increase)
- Actual increase to property taxes over four years was $138.67 (a 2% increase)
Combined, the property valuations of these 10 residences increased by 37% while actual property taxes on those properties increased 5.8%. While this is just a random sample, it shows that assessed value increases do not directly correlate to an increase to your property taxes.
It was interesting to see that in my sample comparing 2018 and 2022, there were actually three homes that paid less property tax with the highest increase of 16%. However, all 10 homes assessed valuation increased by a minimum of 18% and a maximum of 65%.
Before I became a commissioner, I experienced the “shock and fear” other residents had when they received their postcard from the assessor’s Office, and I assumed a proportionate property tax increase was coming. I hope that a better understanding of how the tax is limited and assessed to property owners alleviates some of that fear.