Starting this fall, Heritage Square Park in downtown Walla Walla will be reconstructed as public space that is inviting and accessible by all. The rebuilt park will feature a stage with a canopy, new ADA-accessible restrooms, hardscape, lawn, seating, trees and planting areas. It will be a site for performing arts, recreation programs, relaxation, public gathering and other events.
Most of the funding for the $2.65 million project is from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with additional funds from the Port of Walla Walla, proceeds from a sale of City property, and a grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office. Work is expected to begin in September and be complete next spring.
The need for a redesigned space in Heritage Square was identified in the 2004 Downtown Master Plan and the 2018 City Comprehensive Plan. Due in large part to its design, the park is currently underutilized. It lacks clear sight lines, making some feel uneasy about using the space, and it doesn’t have a prominent entrance, so passersby might not realize the park is there.
The property where Heritage Square now sits was first developed in the early 20th century. The most recent structure there was a mini-mall, which opened in 1978 but was vacant by 1986. The structure fell into disrepair and was demolished in early 1989.
Downtown merchants, property owners and the Walla Walla Main Street Foundation discussed what could be done with the empty lot. The site was identified as a possible location for a parking area as part of a downtown improvement project that would include a mixed-use trail through the commercial district. In July 1992, the City Council approved funding to purchase the future park site, most of it from state and federal grants.
Trailhead Park, as it was known during its development, began to take shape in late 1992. Featuring a picnic shelter, playground, pathway, parking area and mural of historic Walla Walla, the park was completed and dedicated the next summer. The new public space was used for a variety of activities including an arts expo and a concert series.
After a communitywide effort, the upper facade of the 1902 Odd Fellows Temple building was installed along the east side of the park in 1994. Its window openings have since been filled with photos depicting the experiences of cultural and ethnic groups in the Valley between 1850 and 1950, named "Windows on the Past."
In 1995, the Parks and Recreation Department held a contest to give the park an official name. From four finalists, the City Council selected Heritage Square.
Minor alterations have been made to the park over the years, but its layout and amenities have generally not changed. Several groups have proposed small-scale improvements, and by 2017 a complete renovation of the park appeared on the list of upcoming Public Works projects. In April 2018 the City Council approved funding for its redesign and creation of a master plan for the space.
An extensive public input process in 2018 gathered feedback on what community members wanted to see in the park. Residents, business and property owners and other local stakeholders supported an accessible space, a performance stage, a sidewalk element that denotes the park’s entrance, a visual connection to Mill Creek, retention of "Windows on the Past," improved lighting and more.
Community members gave the final design extremely positive feedback, and Council approved the plans in December 2018. However, a funding source had not yet been identified. In 2020, staff applied for a grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office. The city was told $500,000 would be available if the balance of the total cost could be identified by May 10, 2021.
In March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law. The City of Walla Walla was granted $9.97 million in ARPA funds, and city leaders created a list of criteria for how the grant might be used. They sought projects that would benefit a wide swath of citizen and business interests, and projects for which little to no funding was otherwise available and that could be implemented quickly, since the funds must be used by 2026. A handful of projects fit these criteria, including a new playground at Eastgate Lions Park, parking lot at the senior center, pickleball courts at Mill Creek Sportsplex, a fire engine and the Heritage Square rebuild.
By next summer, the reconstructed park should be finished and open to the public. The stage will host the Summer Music Series, Parks and Recreation will use the park for its programming for youths and families, and community groups will host gatherings and events there. The space will be welcoming, attractive and secure, with plenty of places to sit or dance to live music, a reopened view of Mill Creek, and restrooms that are more conspicuous and open year-round.
Brenden Koch is the communications manager for the city of Walla Walla. Contact him at bkoch@wallawallawa.gov.